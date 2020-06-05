Closed on March 20, Tirupati temple portals to reopen for public from June 11

After a gap of over 80 days, the Tirupati Venkateshwara temple would reopen for the public on June 11.

But the pilgrimage to the famed Hindu temple would not be the same, with several restrictions imposed to abide by the COVID-19 safety and social distancing norms.

The entry of devotees is restricted to 500 per hour inside the temple as against the up to 5000 per hour, before the pandemic.

Importantly, pilgrims have to make a prior online reservation of their darshan date, without which entry would be denied even onto the Tirumala hill. Even pilgrims with tickets would be allowed only after undergoing thermal screening, vehicle scanning and hand sanitization at the Alipiri toll gate. Masks are compulsory.

Those residing in the containment zones are advised not to book any tickets. 65 years and above old citizens and below 10 years children are barred from darshan.

On Friday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman YV Subba Reddy announced a list of new guidelines for the devotees.

Daily darshans will be between 6:30 am and 7:30 pm with 500 pilgrims allowed each hour.

3000 is the daily number of Rs 300 darshan tickets to be issued on-line. This online booking quota will be available from June 8 onwards. In Andhra Pradesh, plans are to train the Panchayat volunteers to assist the villagers in booking of darshan tickets.

Another 3000 tickets under Sarva-darshan (free general line) would be issued daily at the TTD counters in Tirupati. VIP break darshan will also commence from June 11 from 6:30 am to 7:30 am and will be restricted only for the self-protocol VIPs. No recommendation letters entertained.

Alipiri footpath would be open from morning 6 am till 4 pm while Srivari-mettu path would remain closed. Both the Ghat roads opened from 5 am till 8 pm as the COVID 19 curfew is on between 9 pm and 5 am.

Only Venkateshwara temple would be open and all sub-temples in Tirumala like Vakulamata, Bhasyakarula Sannidhi, Yoganarasimha Swamy would remain closed, to avoid congregation there.

No theertham and Shatari after darshan and devotees not allowed to enter the Swamy Pushkarini (temple pond). Devotees will be provided herbal hand sanitizers near Srivari Hundi to prevent possible virus spread through the hundi cloth.

Accommodation through booking limited to two persons per room for a maximum 24 hours. Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadanam (free meals) Complex would be operating from 8 am till 8 pm.

Only fifty people allowed for wedding events in the TTD marriage-halls at Tirumala after approval of the health officer. PPA kits readied for health, vigilance staff, Srivari Sevakulu (volunteers) and Kalyanakatta barbers

COVID-19 Testing and Declaration

Random tests to be conducted on 200 devotees and employees every day. Special Covid-19 testing and sample collection centres set up at Alipiri and Aswini Hospital in Tirumala. Corona Testing Laboratory is also set up at SVIMS, Tirupati exclusively for the benefit of devotees, TTD employees.

Devotees have to sign a declaration at Alipiri stating their adherence to all central, state government COVID 19 guidelines in case they test positive in the tests.

“Devotees located in containment zones are advised to not book online darshan tickets. Other state devotees who booked online tickets should follow all COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the respective State governments. They should also note that darshan tickets are not an entitlement to enter into Andhra Pradesh,” officials said.

Non-stop announcements to educate/remind the pilgrims about the COVID 19 measures like wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Trial run for three days

On June 8 and 9, darshan on a trial basis is limited for TTD employees and their families who shall also book slots. On June 10, time slot tokens will be issued from Tirumala counters to the locals limiting to 500 persons per hour.