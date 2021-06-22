CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns dowry deaths in Kerala

Three young women died in Kerala in the last two days, two of which were suspected to be dowry deaths.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who condemned the incidents, urged society to reject the dowry system.

He also said that stringent actions would be taken against the accused.

A helpline for giving complaints of domestic violence was also started by the state police.

The incidents also triggered heated debates in the state on the need to curb the dowry system and stringent action against domestic violence.

In one of the incident at Kollam district, a 24-year-old Ayurveda medical student Vismaya was allegedly facing severe mental and physical torture from husband Kiran Kumar even as her parents reportedly gave over an acre of land, gold ornaments weighing over 100 sovereign and a car during their marriage about a year back.

Kumar allegedly used to beat up her because the car was "not a costly one".

She was found hanging in Kumar's house on Monday morning. Her relatives suspect that it was murder. Kumar, who is an assistant motor vehicles inspector, was suspended from service subsequent to his arrest.

There were allegations that the local police was sitting on a domestic violence petition filed earlier.

In Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts, two young women aged around 20 died in suspicious circumstances on Monday night.

While a newly married woman died after suffering burns at Venganoor in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapura, at Alappuzha newly married woman was found hanging in her husband's house.

Dowry harassment was alleged in the incident in Thiruvananthapuram and the woman's husband was taken into police custody.

