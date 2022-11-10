CMC files complaint against students accused of ragging

The management of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against students who have been accused of ragging their juniors by beating them and forcing them to parade half-naked inside the hostel campus.

The complaint was filed in the name of Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, Principal, CMC with the Bagayam Police Station in Vellore. The development comes a day after the management placed seven students under suspension for ragging after a video went viral on social media.

Sources said the complaint demands action against students who indulged in ragging. Allegations of ragging first cropped up on Reddit when an unnamed first year MBBS student wrote a long post explaining the “torture” that they undergo at the hands of their seniors at the hostel premises.

The post, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, alleges that students were made to walk only in their underwear in the men’s hostel and were made to do a lot of "acts" during the “ragging ceremony” on October 9.