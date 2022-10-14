College girl pushed to death before moving train in Chennai

A 20-year-old college student died after she was pushed by a man allegedly known to her before a moving train at a suburban station here on Thursday afternoon. The incident which took place at the St. Thomas Mount Railway station at 1 pm has sent shockwaves across the city.

Sathya, a student of a private college in Chennai, was pushed onto the tracks by Sathish who, eyewitnesses said, was arguing with the former, minutes before the incident. The 20-year-old girl died on the spot following which her body was taken out of the platform and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The man is absconding and the police have formed special teams to nab him.

Police sources said preliminary inquiry has revealed that Sathish met Sathya at the station and both were involved in an argument.

“Eye-witnesses said the man pushed the girl before an electric train that was approaching the St. Thomas Mount station and fled away from the scene. We are conducting an inquiry following which we will be able to share further details,” a police source said.

The source said the police have formed two special teams to nab the accused after filing a case against him. “CCTV footage at the station are being looked into to get clues about the incident,” the source added.

The girl’s body was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post mortem.