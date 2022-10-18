Commission names Sasikala, says investigation into Jayalalithaa's death must be ordered

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission, which went into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation and subsequent death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has recommended an investigation against V K Sasikala, physician K S Sivakumar, then Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

In a 500-page report, the Commission detailed the events that led to Jayalalithaa’s sudden hospitalisation on September 22, 2016 and the subsequent treatment provided to her at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. The report questioned why an angioplasty was not performed on Jayalalithaa despite advice from doctors and why there was no effort to airlift the late Chief Minister to abroad for further treatment as suggested by Dr Richard Beale from the UK.

“The Commission, considering the above aspects, is constrained to come to no other conclusion, but to indict R.1. From all these aspects, the Commission concludes that K S Sivakumar, V K Sasikala, Dr.J.Radhakrishnan, and Dr.C.Vijayabaskar, have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered,” Justice Arumughaswamy wrote in the report.

The Commission also said there was no “cordial relationship” between Jayalalithaa and Sasikala after she was allowed into Pots Garden in March 2012 following her expulsion in 2011. However, the Commission didn’t find fault with Sasikala and others while transporting her from the Poes Garden residence to Apollo Hospitals after she fainted on the 1st floor.

The Cabinet had in August decided to consult legal experts on the recommendation made by the Commission for initiating government action against the aforesaid. “The report along with details of action taken (on the recommendations made by the Commission) will be placed before the Assembly,” an official said.

Jayalalithaa, who was wheeled into the Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016, passed away on December 5 following a cardiac arrest the previous day. The former CM’s death triggered a massive controversy with her own party colleagues – notably Panneerselvam – casting doubts on the treatment given to her, hinting a foul play, and pointing to the role of V K Sasikala.

The constitution of the Commission was more political than to dispel any doubts as this was the key demand of Panneerselvam to merge his faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. After dodging the commission for years, Panneerselvam finally appeared before justice Arumughaswamy in March this year and said he had no suspicion “personally” over the death of the AIADMK supremo and that he was only “reflecting” public sentiments.