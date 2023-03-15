Comprehensive probe into Kochi garbage fire; Congress raises allegation against CM

While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a comprehensive probe into the fire at the garbage plant in Kochi as well as allegations with regard to the plant. Congress alleged that the Chief Minister had connections with the firm accused of lapses in bio-mining work at the garbage plant.

CM Vijayan said in a statement made in the Assembly that a police special investigation team would probe into the criminal case already registered in connection with the fire and the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau would probe into all procedures right from the inception of the garbage plant.

Apart from that, an expert committee comprising technical personnel will conduct a comprehensive probe into the cause of the fire and recommend steps to make garbage treatment more effective and steps to prevent garbage fires in future, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also said that apart from the ongoing health survey in Kochi, experts would examine the presence of any toxic substances in the water and soil in the locality as well as in human beings. As many as 1,335 persons turned up at government and private hospitals seeking medical assistance following the fire. No one was having any serious medical issues. Only 21 were admitted to hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the Kochi garbage fire incident, a two-phase campaign would be also carried out across the state from March 13 to May 31 and September 1 to December 31 to address the garbage issues. Services of international agencies would be also roped in for garbage treatment. Discussions in this regard would be held with World Bank representatives from March 21 to 23.

Meanwhile, former mayor of Kochi Tony Chammany of the Congress alleged that during the Chief Minister's trip to the Netherlands in 2019 he held talks with representatives of the private firm that was subsequently awarded bio-mining work at the Kochi garbage plant by flouting norms. Chammany also came out with a picture of the Chief Minister with representatives of the firm.