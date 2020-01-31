Condition of Kerala coronavirus patient improving

Even as the condition of the Malayali girl infected with coronavirus was reported to be improving, more persons have approached various hospitals across Kerala in view of a scare.

The health authorities have prepared a preliminary list of the persons with whom the patient came in contact and had deputed health workers to review their health. In order to a avoid scare, health authorities preferred to be tight lipped on the route by which the girl returned from Wuhan.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja said that the condition of the infected girl was improving.

As of Friday, around 1,100 persons were under surveillance for coronavirus suspicion across Kerala, of which around 20 with symptoms like sore throat were kept in isolation wards in various hospitals. Test results of eight more persons with symptoms were still awaited from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, health department sources said.

The infected girl was shifted from the Thrissur general hospital isolation ward to a special isolation ward setup at the Thrissur government medical college hospital on Friday morning. Five doctors and over 20 paramedical staff were deployed at the isolation ward where three other students who recently returned from Wuhan in China were also kept under surveillance.

Meanwhile, the health minister made an appeal that those under surveillance or having any sorts of suspicion should keep from public functions. Functions like marriages in families of those under surveillance should preferably be postponed, she urged.