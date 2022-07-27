Cong leaders arrested while protesting against ED in Kerala

Senior Congress leaders were arrested by the Kerala police following a protest march in front of the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram against the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were among those arrested.

Congress workers in Kerala were staging protests in view of the ED quizzing Sonia Gandhi over the last few days. The party workers had earlier blocked trains as part of the protest.