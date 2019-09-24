Cong MP to move privilege motion against TN minister

Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthrabalaji has put his foot in the mouth yet again by targeting Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore. The Minister not just instigated AIADMK workers to “shoot” the MP when they see him, but also used derogatory words to describe him while addressing party workers.

The second-time MP hasn’t taken the issue lightly. Manickam Tagore told DH that he would move the Privileges’ Committee of the Lok Sabha and file a complaint against Rajenthrabalaji for his comments. Separately, the Virudhunagar District Congress Committee has filed a complaint before the Superintendent of Police seeking registration of a case against the Minister.

The district Congress will also seek an appointment with Director-General of Police (DGP) J K Tripathy and demand action against the minister for his remarks. Making controversial statements is not new to Rajenthrabalaji who has been in the news for all wrong reasons ever since ministers began making public speeches following the death of their leader J Jayalalithaa.

“The Congress is scouting for a candidate in Nanguneri (which goes to by-polls on October 21). They may not find anyone here and might import someone from New Delhi. There is a ***** fellow called Manickam Tagore. He never came to ask votes and neither he came to thank voters after his win. He is an ungrateful ***,” the minister said, addressing a party meeting on Sunday night.

“He (Manickam Tagore) sits in Delhi and his family also lives there. He keeps issuing statement from here. If you see the ***, shoot him. But don’t kill him,” Rajenthrabalaji said.

Speaking to DH, Manickam Tagore, also AICC Secretary, said the minister’s remarks were not just shameful but is insulting to the people who elected him to Lok Sabha. “The remarks amount to obstructing the work of an elected MP. I will move the Privileges’ Committee of the Lok Sabha very soon seeking action against the Minister. His speech violates my privilege as an MP,” he said.

The MP also accused the police of not filing an FIR against the minister for his remarks. “No action has so far been taken. So, the district Congress leaders have decided to meet the DGP and demand filing of an FIR. Since the person is a minister, we have decided to knock the doors at the top,” he said.