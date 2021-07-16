Congress alleges CPM-BJP understanding over Kerala gold and hawala cases; NIA calls gold smuggling a terror act

With Kerala High Court on Friday maintaining that many mysteries in the hawala money smuggling case linked to BJP have remained unresolved and reports that BJP leaders are unlikely to be implicated in the case by Kerala Police, Congress alleged that the CPM and the BJP have reached an understanding on settling the gold smuggling and hawala cases.

Considering the bail pleas of the accused in the hawala case, the Kerala High Court pointed out that many aspects like the purpose of the fund are still unresolved and a major chunk of the money smuggled is yet to be recovered.

The observations assumed significance as it was alleged that Rs 3.5 crore hawala money, smuggled just ahead of the April 6 elections at Thrissur, was meant to help BJP. Even BJP state president K Surendran's statement had been recorded by the Kerala Police recently as those involved in the smuggling were suspected to be in touch with Surendran.

Read | SC refuses to cancel bail of 12 in gold smuggling case

Meanwhile, there are reports that the state police have decided not to charge sheet any BJP leaders in the case for want of evidence.

Congress president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the Left Front government in the state and the BJP government at the centre have reached an understanding to settle the hawala money and gold smuggling cases. The recent visit of Pinarayi Vijayan to Delhi to meet BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be the outcome of such understandings, they alleged.

Gold smuggling was terrorism: NIA reiterates

The NIA on Friday reiterated its earlier stand that the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels by the UAE consulate's former employees was an act of terrorism. The statement was made before the Kerala High Court while opposing the bail plea of key accused Swapna Suresh.

The Kerala High court had earlier granted bail to several accused in the case while rejecting NIA's contention that it was an act of terrorism.

The NIA contended that the gold smuggling affected the economic stability of the country and the accused were also aware that smuggling by misusing diplomatic tag would affect the relationship of India and UAE.