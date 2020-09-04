Congress MLA's mother writes to CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury over 'devil's son' remark

Upset over a CPI(M) leader's "devil's son" remark against a Congress MLA in Kerala, the legislator's mother wrote an open letter to the party general secretary condemning the act.

CPI(M) state secretariat member Baby John had labelled Anil Akkara, Congress MLA of Wadakkancehrry in Thrissur, as a son of a devil following the political spat over the corruption allegations over a UAE agency funded housing scheme.

Anil's mother Lilly wrote an open letter to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condemning the remark. She also recollected that her late husband Anthony was a former Communist activist.

Lilly said that no politicians should pass such remarks that hurt their parents. "Anil's father was an active Communist worker. But politics is an individual choice (Anil is in Congress). Whatever be the reason, no politician should abuse his opponents and use such words. It is painful for parents when a son is being referred to as the devil's son, she said.

During a public meeting, Baby John had alleged that Anil was trying to sabotage the housing scheme for the poor. Anil is the son of a devil and should be boycotted by the society, Baby John had allegedly said.