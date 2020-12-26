Congress revamp talks in Kerala set to begin

Congress leaders in Kerala are keeping fingers crossed as the AICC will be initiating a series of deliberations with the party leaders in the state from Sunday in the backdrop of the setback faced by the party in the recent local body elections and strong demand for leadership change ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar, will be holding talks with leaders of Congress as well as coalition party leaders in the coming days. Three AICC secretaries recently appointed for assisting Tariq would be also attending the meetings - P Viswanathan, Ivan D'Souza, and P V Mohan.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front had failed to take advantage of a favourbale political climate in Kerala during the local body polls. Despite the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front facing series of serious allegations, the Congress leadership failed to cash in on the opportunity as it even failed to retain many of the local body seats they were holding.

Following this, many prominent leaders in the Congress, as well as coalition parties, had come out in open against the Congress leadership. Congress leaders and Lok Sabha MPs K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran had even openly stressed the need for a revamp at the leadership, while Indian Union Muslim League, which is a key coalition partner, stressed the need for strengthening the confidence among the people.

Sources in the party said that a section in the party, as well as some coalition partners, were suggesting that either former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy should be again brought to the forefront to face the Assembly election considering his popularity and connect among the people or some young leaders should be brought to the forefront, especially since the CPM is now giving more prominence to the youngsters and even making a 21-year old girl mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who is hospitalised due to Covid-19, would be joining the deliberations online.