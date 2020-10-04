Congress to resume protests in Kerala amid Covid-19 surge

Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala revoked its recent decision to keep off from public stirs against the state government considering the Covid-19 surge in the state.

Allegations from BJP camps of adjustment politics with the ruling CPM and resentment within the Congress for deciding to keep off from public stirs seem to have compelled the party to revoke the decision.

Congress leader M M Hassan, who was recently made the UDF convenor, announced on Sunday that protests against government by strictly following social distancing norms would be carried out. The first such protest will be on October 12 with five party workers staging a protest against the government at all constituencies across the state.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala announced the decision to keep off from public stirs last week close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the opposition parties of triggering the Covid-19 spread by conducting stirs without following social distancing. Over 150 police personnel involved in dealing with violent protests and many activists also tested Covid positive.

But BJP state leadership had maintained that it would continue the stirs by following social distancing norms and also alleged that Congress and CPM were involved in adjustment politics in Kerala especially in view of their alliances at the national level. This triggered unrest with the Congress and senior leaders including Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan who openly flayed the decision to keep off from public stirs.