Mango or gold: Code for smuggling via diplomatic cargo

Consul is eating mangoes: Code for smuggling via diplomatic cargo in Kerala

The consul staff used to call such illegal business by a code word 'consul is eating mangoes'

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 18 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 20:23 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

After gold, dollars, dates, relief materials and religious books, officials of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram are also accused of smuggling of cosmetic items through diplomatic cargo.

The consul staff used to call such illegal business by a code word 'consul is eating mangoes'. This was mentioned by Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar to the Customs.

"Swapna told me that the diplomats at the consulate were in the business of bringing in cosmetics and other items in diplomatic cargo and selling it in Beemapalli (a place in Thiruvananthapuram city known for shops selling foreign goods). Swapna said that the consulate staff used to call such business by code word 'consul is eating mangoes'," said Sivasankar in his statement to the Customs earlier.

Sivasankar maintained he was unaware of Swapna's involvement in gold smuggling.

Though Swpana requested him to call the Customs assistant commissioner for releasing the diplomatic cargo (that contained 30 kg gold) in July, he did not intervene citing that the Customs would release it after the due process.

Meanwhile, the Customs are suspecting that Sivasankar was deliberately complaining of discomforts to delay steps like arrest. He may be moving anticipatory bail petition at the High Court by Monday. The court restrained ED from arresting him till Oct 23. A bank official stated to the customs that Sivasankar pressurised him to convert around Rs. 1.4 core to US dollars for Swapna.

He had earlier moved an anticipatory bail petition at the High Court and the court restrained ED from arresting him till October 23. Sivasankar is still admitted at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.

Kerala
Smuggling
Cosmetics
Gold

