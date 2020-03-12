Coronavirus: After 2 more tested COVID-19 positive total case in Kerala rises to 16

Two more persons in Kerala were tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total persons infected as of now in the state to 16. One more person was also tested positive in preliminary tests.

While one case was reported on a person at Kannur in North Kerala who recently came from Dubai, the other infected person was a Thrissur native who came from Qatar recently. One person in Thiruvananthapuram, who recently travelled to Italy, was also suspected to be infected. However confirmation was still awaited, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reports after a review meeting.

Out of the 14 COVID-19 cases already reported in Kerala, seven were at Pathanamthitta, four at Kottayam and three at Ernakulam. With the fresh two cases being reported from another two districts the state has stepped up alert.

In a relief to the state, many persons kept in isolation for COVID-19 symptoms in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts where Covid-19 infected persons travelled widely were reported to be negative. On Thursday alone 39 test results of persons under isolation across Kerala were found negative. However, test results of around 350 were still pending and over 4,100 kept under home and hospital quarantine. Contact tracing was also progressing.

The Chief Minister urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines of health workers and seek medical attention in case of any symptoms. The state government also introduced a mobile app for dissemination of information and creating awareness regarding COVID-19.