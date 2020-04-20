Coronavirus: As relaxations went out of control, Kerala reimposes certain restrictions

With the centre citing serious flaws in the relaxation of lockdown norms in seven districts in Kerala from Monday, the government has decided to withdraw some of the relaxations including the permission for barber shops to function.

As some of the districts like Thiruvananthapuram witnessed considerable vehicles movement on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that stringent action would be taken against any sorts of violation of the norms.

He said that the order to allow barber shops to function in a limited manner was being kept in abeyance owing to concerns and objections. The directive to allow bus for providing travel facilities for industrial workers was wrongly interpreted as allowing public transport facilities.Restaurants would be only allowed to have take away services.

Six more positive; 21 negative

Six more persons in Kerala were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Monday, while 21, including 19 in Kasargod, recovered. Of the 169 infected in Kasargod so far, 142 already recovered and only 27 are under treatment now. All the six fresh cases were found in Kannur district, said the chief minister.