Coronavirus: Congress MPs and MLAs in Kerala quarantined, triggers political row

Three Congress MPs and two MLAs in Kerala, who protested against the hardships allegedly being faced by people in entering Kerala from neighbouring Tamilnadu, were directed to go on home quarantine for 14 days, apart from over 200 others, including media persons.

It triggered a political row with Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress suspecting a political ploy in the directive to the Congress MPs and MLAs to remain in home quarantine. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the quarantine directives were issued as per the medical board's advice. He also accused the MPs and MLAs of allegedly playing political drama at the time of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress demanded that Kerala Local Administration Minister A C Moideen who visited a quarantine centre in Thrissur should be directed to remain in home quarantine as one person was tested COVID-19 positive.

MPs T N Prathapan, V K Sreekandan and Ramya Haridas and MLAs Shafi Parambil and Anil Akkara have visited the Kerala - Tamilnadu border at Walayar in Palakkad district on May 9 following the allegation that many Malayalis were not being allowed to enter the state. A person who fainted at the area at that time was later tested COVID-19 positive. Hence the district administration directed that about 400 persons present on the spot, including the MPs MLAs and media persons, should remain in home quarantine for two weeks.

POLICE STATION IN WAYANAD HIT

The functioning of Mananthavady police station in Wayanad district in Kerala was hit after three police officials were tested COVID-19 positive and around 20 police personnel of the station were kept under quarantine. The police personnel were suspected to have got infected through a person held for ganja smuggling. The duties of the police station were designated to nearby stations.