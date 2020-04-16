Coronavirus: Kerala relaxing lockdown norms in phased manner, Pregnant women to be allowed to enter state

In the wake of a large number of requests from Malayalis in others states to enter Kerala, the Kerala government has decided to allow Malayalis from others states to Kerala for reasons like pregnancy, treatment and death of relative or imminent death.

The state cabinet on Thursday also decided to seek changes in the districts identified as hotspots by the centre. Instead, districts may be categorised as different zones based on a number of infected persons and give relaxations.

The total lockdown will continue in four northern districts, including Kasargod, till May 3, while relaxations will be given to other districts from April 20 based on the number of COVID cases. Vehicles will be also allowed on an odd-even number basis, while all general restrictions like gatherings will continue, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to a government order, pregnant women with medical certificate will be allowed to enter after obtaining prior permission of the collector of the destination district. They will be examined at the state border and in case of any symptoms of COVID they would be quarantined or else will have to remain in-home quarantine.

District collectors were authorised to allow persons from other states to enter the state for treatment. Entering state in case of death of a relative or an imminent death would be allowed on the basis of self-declaration. They will have to follow the quarantine norms.