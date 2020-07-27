Coronavirus: Kerala sees high recoveries after changed re-test protocol

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala came down slightly on Monday, with 702 fresh cases. The recovery number went up, with 745 people discharged.

Two deaths were reported in the state, taking the total death toll to 63, while at least four more deaths were pending confirmation.

Over the last few days, the number of persons recovering from Covid-19 in Kerala has been relatively high, especially since the discharge protocol was changed from RT-PCR test to antigen test recently. So far, of the 19,727 infected in Kerala, 10,045 have recovered. The death rate in state is also relatively low.

Meanwhile, gynaecology wing of the Kottayam medical college hospital was shut and the hospital is now treating only Covid patients after 12 women including five pregnant were tested positive for Covid-19 infection recently.

In Wayanad district that managed to contain the spread, 15 workers in a building were tested positive. About 300 people were kept in quarantine owing to primary contact with them.

A police case was registered against a BJP local leader and many local people in Kottayam district for blocking the funeral of a Covi19 victim's body on Sunday. The funeral was held last on Sunday night under heavy police security.

At Aluva in Ernakulam district, one patient died in the ambulance allegedly due to delay in providing timely medical attention. The state human rights commission has ordered a probe into the matter.