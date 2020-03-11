Coronavirus: Man in quarantine meets collector; Cops GPS facility used to ensure home isolation

Despite the high alert prevailing in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala over Covid-19, one person under surveillance on Wednesday turned up at the district collectorate.

A panchayat president of the district turned up for a meeting at the collectorate. The collector reportedly scolded him and sent him back.

The collector said that many people were not cooperating with home quarantine. About 900 persons in the district were in surveillance. The health workers prepared a list of people who were not willing for being in-home quarantine and sought police help to ensure that they did not move around.

A team of students was also assisting the health officials by preparing a GPS based map of those under surveillance. A route map was prepared based on the travel history of the three-member family hailing from the district who returned from Italy recently and traveled widely in the district as well as nearby Kollam and Kottayam districts.