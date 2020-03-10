Coronavirus: No fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Eight people who were quarantined have been tested negative for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu even as a 15-year-old boy, who arrived from Texas a few days ago and was isolated at a government hospital, was discharged on Tuesday.

Also, the lone patient who tested positive for the virus on Saturday has tested negative in fresh tests whose results came on Tuesday evening. With this, the state, as of now, is coronavirus-free.

“This speedy recovery was possible only because of the meticulous treatment & expertise of #TNHealth to handle exigencies. As of now, #TNisCORONAFREE,” Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted.

He said on Tuesday morning that the patient was doing well, and might be discharged soon if he continued to be stable.

The eight people who tested negative included seven persons who came in contact with the patient tested positive for the virus.