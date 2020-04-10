Coronavirus: Online art festival, another lockdown innovation in Kerala

The coronavirus lockdown days seem to be triggering out of the box thinking as a group of students at Idukki district in Kerala are conducting an online art festival.

Over 500 candidates, aged from 15 to 70, are participating in the four-day fest, titled Lockdown Online Art festival, that began on Thursday (April 10).

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Students Federation of India (SFI) workers of Thodupuzha in Idukki high-range district came up with the idea of conducting an art festival for students of various educational institutions of the locality. However, students of the same region studying in other places also requested to include them in their activity. All students comprising of one municipality and five panchayats are allowed to participate in the event, said SFI Thodupuzha area committee secretary, Linu Jose.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Siciliamma C V, who is pursuing law studies at the age of 70, is the eldest among the participants. She is participating in story writing competition.

Linu told DH that 26 events are included in the competitions. A special group has been formed in the Telegram social media app, so the participants can submit their work. The participants need to perform at their home itself and post the video on the group at the specified time slot for each event. It would be passed on to the judging panel comprising of three experts in each event.

Linu said that they came across a similar initiative in a campus in Kerala and that prompted them to conduct a regional art festival on those lines. It is indeed keeping many engaged during the lockdown days.

At the end of the event, 'Kalathilakam' and 'Kalapratibha' titles for those securing higher individual points and trophies for the best-performing institution or region would be also announced.