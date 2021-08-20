Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh allows ration card e-KYC via volunteers

A large number of people swarming Aadhaar enrollment centres across Andhra Pradesh has raised fears of a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

For the last few days, PDS ration card holders are thronging the Aadhaar centres at post offices etc places along with their family members including children. According to the central guidelines, e-KYC of all the members listed on the family card has to be done, integrated with their Aadhaar.

Alarmed by some reports that failing to do so by this month-end will result in card cancellation, denial of benefits, poor families are queuing up at the Aadhaar centres. In many places, Covid-19 rules like face masks, social distancing are being ignored. Instances of minor stampedes were also reported like in Achanta of West Godavari district on Tuesday.

Concerned by the situation and following such demands from the public, the Andhra Pradesh civil supplies department officials are now asking the people to get the e-KYC completed with help of the village, ward volunteers or at the fair price shops.

“According to the national food security act and the central guidelines, e-KYC of all the family members mentioned in the rice card is made mandatory for them to avail the household essentials anywhere in the country,” said AP state civil supplies commissioner Kona Sasidhar.

“But for this, they need not go only to the Aadhaar centres. They can get the e-KYC done through the biometric devices with their village or ward volunteers. It can also be carried out with the aid of e-PoS machines with the ration shop dealers,” Kona said.

KYC offers nationwide portability and each individual of the family can avail their share of PDS rice, other ration separately from anywhere in the country.

While e-KYC is not required for children under five years of age, for those between 5 and 15 years of age the deadline is September 30. For other family members, it should be done by August end.

“Based on the situation then, the government could take a call on extension. While there are 2102 Aadhaar enrollment centres operating in the state, we have requested the centre to recognize all the village/ward secretariats also as Aadhaar enrollment centres,” Kona said.

“The Aadhaar e-KYC is only for authentication of all individual beneficiaries on the rice card. It is not to eliminate cards,” said Kona.

Meanwhile, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has on Friday decided to extend the night curfew (11 pm to 6 am) till September 4 as the state continues to register about 1,500 new Covid-19 cases daily.