Covid-19: Kerala asks Centre to allot 1,000 MT oxygen

With the requirement of oxygen for Covid care in Kerala increasing, the state government urged the Centre to allot at least 1,000 MT from the oxygen being imported to the country.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He urged that as the Covid patients in Kerala was increasing drastically the demand for oxygen had also gone up and hence the state required the Centre's support.

The state sought 500 MT from the initial import and another 500 MT from later on. The state also sought oxygen supply from any of the nearby steel plants.

The daily fresh Covid cases in the state crossed the 40,000 mark on Wednesday with 41,953 fresh cases being reported and the test positivity rate remained at 25.69 per cent.