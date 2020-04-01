COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala now feeding stray animals and temple monkeys

After delivering essential commodities and cooked food to people at their doorstep, during the lockdown, Kerala is now feeding stray animals and the monkeys at a couple of temples in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself had made a call to ensure that stray birds and animals, including temple monkeys, are also fed.

Feeding stray dogs also helps prevent them from targeting people.

Many local bodies, animal welfare groups and voluntary organisations have already started feeding stray dogs and temple monkeys. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is making arrangements to cook food and supply to stray dogs, especially at public places like markets.

In Kochi, district collector S Suhas himself was seen providing food to stray dogs.

From day one of the lockdown itself, animal welfare activists had started the initiative of supplying food to stray animals. Cooked rice and biscuits are being provided.

Now, the Chief Minister himself has made such a call to help and the state animal husbandry department has also published a helpline number for the purpose.

Temple monkeys are prevalent mainly at Sasthamkotta Dharma Sastha Temple on the outskirts of Kollam and Vallikattukavu temple in Kannur district. Usually devotees offer food to temple monkeys. The Sasthamakotta Temple is also known for the sumptuous feast it provides to the temple monkeys, which are believed to descendants of the Vanarasena of Ramayana, during festivals.

Apart from the temple authorities, local people and voluntary organisations are now offering food to these monkeys.