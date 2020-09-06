Covid-19 patient sexually abused by ambulance driver in Kerala

A 19-year old girl who tested positive for Covid-19 was sexually harassed by an ambulance driver while being taken to a Covid care centre from home late on Saturday night in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.

The accused, identified as Naufal of Kayamkulam in Alappuza district, was accused in criminal cases, including attempt to murder, earlier. The incident took place in an ambulance engaged by the Kerala Health Department through a private agency.

According to police, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl while she was being taken to a COVID care centre in Pandalam from Adoor. There was another woman in the ambulance while the girl was collected from her house after being tested COVID positive. But she was dropped on the way. Then he took the ambulance to an isolated area near Aaranmula and sexually assaulted the girl. A video footage of the accused tendering an apology to the victim was also recorded on the victim's mobile phone.

The incident came to light as the victim revealed her ordeal to the Covid care centre authorities. There was no nurse in the ambulance while the girl was being taken to the care centre from her house.

The opposition Congress and BJP accused the government of the serious lapses in ensuring the safety of the girl. The opposition parties also asked how a person with criminal track record was engaged as an ambulance driver.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the ambulance driver would be terminated from service by the agency with immediate effect and the police would take stern action.

Pathanamthitta district police chief K G Simon said that the accused was immediately nabbed and all evidences against him collected. The Kerala Women's Commission also registered a case suo moto.