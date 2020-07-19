Covid-19 scenario continues to be grim in Kerala

The Covid-19 scenario in Kerala continues to be grim as 821 more people tested positive on Sunday, of which 629 were due to local spread, while doctors were also tested positive for the virus.

While 12,480 persons so far have been infected with Covid-19 in Kerala, the number of active patients was 7,063. Two more persons died on Sunday- Nafeesa, 75, of Uppala in Kasargod and Ernakulam native Kunjuveeran, 67.

The capital Thiruvananthapuram continues to lead the tally with 222 more fresh cases taking the total number of patients in the district to 1,884. Majority of the fresh cases were from the coastal belts where a total local down is in place after community spread confirmed in two ares.

Meanwhile, seven doctors and ten other medical staff of the Thiruvananthapuram medical college, which is the major Covid care hospital in the district, got infected. Hence around 100 staff, including doctors had to go on quarantine. The hospital authorities denied reports that it affected the functioning of the hospital. The district was also reportedly facing antigen test kits.

Kerala was initially facing criticism of low number of Covid-19 tests being done daily, around 3,000. However, now the state was conducting over 15,000 tests daily. During the last 24 hours 18,267 samples were taken for testing, health minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.