COVID-19 spike in Wayanad through Koyambedu raises concern

Kerala's Wayanad district received much attention for its fight against COVID-19 as only three cases were reported in the district till two weeks back even as the state's tally crossed the 500-mark.

However, now Wayanad tops the tally, after neigbouring Malappuram district with regard to active cases, with 18 cases. Of this, 16 are linked to Koyambedu market in Tamil Nadu. The spike in COVID-19 cases, mainly through local contacts, is a major cause for concern for the district as it has Kerala's highest tribal population of over 1.5 lakh, spread across hundreds of hamlets in the forest areas of the hilly district.

Wayanad witnessed the COVID-19 spike after a truck driver who came from Koyambedu was tested positive on May 2. Till date 15 others, including his family members and co-workers, got infected. Two police personnel also got infected and the source was suspected to be a person held for ganja smuggling.

District Medical Officer Dr. R. Renuka said that steps like reverse quarantine and restriction of movement were being initiated in the tribal areas with the help of police, health workers and tribal promoters. A person who runs a shop at Panavally tribal near Thirunelly in the district was in the primary contact list of the infected. Many from the nearby tribal areas used to visit the shop. But so far no COVID-19 suspects were reported from the tribal areas.

The district, that shares borders with both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, initially managed to prevent a local spread of COVID-19 mainly by strict police surveillance. It was also compared to the Bilwara model. The district was highly prone to COVID-19 owing to its weak health care system, large tribal population and several access from neighbouring two states.

Wayanad, which is represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, was also under the grip of Kyasanur Forest Disease, popularly known as monkey fever, recently with 28 cases being reported so far this year and three persons died. Last year the confirmed cases were only seven and deaths two. Dr. Renuka said that now the KFD spread is under control.