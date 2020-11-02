Covid-19 testing lab at Hyderabad airport for international passengers

A round-the-clock Covid-19 testing laboratory has commenced at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad providing travellers with the added facility for a safe and hassle-free journey.

"As per the rules, international passengers on arrival have to produce their RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before their departures from the origin country. This report has to be furnished to the state government officials deputed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine. With the RT-PCR testing facility now available at the Hyderabad airport, passengers can also get themselves tested once they land in Hyderabad," the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited officials said.

Hyderabad airport has collaborated with Mapmygenome, a Hyderabad based National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research certified agency to provide the Covid-19 samples testing services.

Sample collection counters for passengers are available at two locations – the immigration level and the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal. The lab also offers walk-in options for airport personnel or anyone wanting to undergo a test.

"Results of samples will be declared within 3-4 hours. Passengers are advised to factor this time span when booking their connecting flights," officials said.

A negative RT-PCR test report lets the arrival of international passengers continue their onward journey or get an exemption from institutional quarantine. However, they will have to undergo home quarantine as per the norms, unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules.

In case of a positive result, passengers will be processed in line with applicable ICMR protocols, by the state authorities.