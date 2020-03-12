COVID-19: Tirupati authorities to make exemptions in ticket cancellation rule

The Tirupati temple authorities are making exceptions in their ticket cancellation rules for the first time, in view of the COVID-19 threat to the hill shrine.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, on Thursday decided to refund the special entry darshan fees of Rs 300 per head, advance fees paid for Arjitha Sevas tickets and for accommodation in Tirupati, Tirumala, if they “postpone their date of darshan or cancel the tickets till May 2020 in view of coronavirus threat."

As per policy, the TTD, which administers the Lord Venkateswara temple, does not refund such payments normally when the devotees cancel due to their various reasons.