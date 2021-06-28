CPI(M) local leaders expelled following rape allegation in Kerala

Kerala CPM local leaders expelled after rape allegation

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Jun 28 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 21:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

Close on the heels of a CPI(M) local leader in Kerala being expelled for links with gold smuggling racket, two party local leaders were expelled after being held for raping a party worker.

The local leaders of Vadakkara in Kozhikode allegedly raped a party worker several times by threatening and blackmailing the married woman. The two, identified as Baburaj P P and Lijeesh T P, were held Sunday night.

CPI(M)-DYFI local leader in Kannur, C Sajesh, was expelled the other day for nexus with gold smuggling racket.

The CPI(M) has decided to identify all party workers with shady links and expel them.

Kerala
CPI(M)
rape

