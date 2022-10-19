CPI(M)’s double standards exposed as Vizhinjam port protest continues

Despite repeated court orders that stated that protests should not affect the construction of the Vizhinjam international seaport, the Left government in Kerala has been taking a cautious approach against the agitators.

Juxtaposed to the protests against the semi-high-speed rail project, where the state government has taken stringent police action, politics rather than concern for public safety is at play in Vizhinjam.

The double standards of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front towards the two public agitations seemed to be more due to vote banks interests, rather than concerns of law and order. Sources said that the government was worried about possible violent reaction to any police action against the coastal community which has been protesting the construction, lately been spearheaded by the Latin Catholic church.

It has been over two months since the construction of the Adani Vizhinjam seaport came to a standstill as the coastal community launched an agitation on August 16. Even though the government accepted all except one demand, that of stopping the construction, the agitation only intensified.

Most recent of it was a roadblock that caused severe inconvenience to the general public as people were delayed for hours and some missed flights as they could not reach the airport in time.

Adani Group already expressed concerns that the project, which already missed deadlines owing to natural calamities and Covid-19 pandemic, may miss the 2023 deadline because the work on the breakwater and berth have been on a standstill over the last two months.

So far, about 70 per cent of the work was over, they say.

While government sources maintain that use of force was being avoided because intelligence inputs warn it could lead to widespread tension along the coastal belt, political analysts said that the government could be more concerned over the coastal vote banks as well as trying to avoid the wrath of the Christian community.

Political analyst Joseph C Mathew said that the CPI(M) government’s consensus approach towards the agitation against Vizhinjam port could not be considered because of sympathy for the protesters.

“The government was only taking steps in favour of the port like ensuring rock supply. The present consensus approach is due to vote bank interests as the coastal vote banks and Christian vote banks play crucial roles in the elections,” he said.

Left Democratic Front convenor and CPI(M) senior leader E P Jayarajan said that the government was trying to get the agitators to understand the advantages of the port project, as they seemed to have been misled by people with vested interest.

The Rs 7,500 crore project, initiated in 2015, is expected to attract motherships and thereby boost Kerala economy.