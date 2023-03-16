CPM Kerala leadership irked over leader's picture on float during temple festival

Kerala CPM irked over use of leader's picture on float

P Jayarajan's image was displayed along with that of revolutionary leader Che Guevara as well as the party's symbol

  Mar 16 2023
Even as CPM in Kerala has been trying to inch closer towards various religions and faith, the party leadership is irked over displaying the picture of party state leader on a float during a temple festival at the party's citadel, Kannur.

Pictures of CPM state committee member and firebrand leader from Kannur, P Jayarajan, were displayed along with that of revolutionary leader Che Guevara as well as the party's symbol on one of the floats during the festival in the district earlier this week.

CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said on Thursday that the party did not prefer using pictures of politicians or symbols of political parties in temple festivals. Politics should not be mixed with beliefs, he said.

The reaction of the CPM leadership could be also seen as a strong message against the popularity being enjoyed by P Jayarajan among the local party workers of Kannur. Earlier also the party leadership had flayed P Jayarajan's supporters bringing out a song and posters hailing him. It was alleged to be human worship.  A social media group titled 'PJ Army' that was promoting Jayarajan has, in the past, irked the party leadership. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also expressed displeasure over such tendencies.

