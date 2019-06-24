CPM leader's son tried to solve issue through mediation

A Mumbai-based advocate from Kerala told a section of media on Monday that CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was aware of the sexual allegation against his son earlier itself.

Advocate T P Sreejith, who initially tried to mediate in the issue, said Kodiyeri's wife had also come to Mumbai for mediation with the complainant and her relatives.

Balakrishnan later told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he came to know about the matter in January as the woman sent a notice to his son Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan, the accused in the rape case. He added that he openly told Binoy not to expect any help from him.

On Monday it became known that the birth certificate of the eight-year-old son of the complainant contained the name of Binoy in the place of the father. The passport of the complainant, a former bar dancer in Dubai, also contained Binoy's name in the place of husband. These were crucial pieces of evidence handed over by the woman to the Mumbai police to establish her relationship with Binoy.

Meanwhile, a local court in Mumbai posted the anticipatory bail plea of Binoy to Thursday for orders.