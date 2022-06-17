‘Crime’ editor held for trying to make fake video of Kerala minister

The editor of Malayalam periodical 'Crime' was arrested for trying to defame health minister Veena George through a fake video.

In a complaint to the police, a woman employee of the publication alleged that its editor T P Nandakumar had forced her to make a video with obscene contents to defame George. The woman also alleged that when she refused to do so, Nandakumar harassed her.

He has been accused of making insulting remarks against the health minister earlier as well. Nandakumar was also allegedly involved in a conspiracy over the recent allegations raised against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by UAE smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.