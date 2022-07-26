CSI South Kerala bishop detained by ED at airport

Church of South India's South Kerala diocese bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam was reportedly detained by the Enforcement Directorate at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday.
Rasalam is facing probe in connection with alleged financial misappropriation pertaining to collection of capitation fee for admission to a church-run medical college in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sources said that Rasalam was intercepted by the ED officials as he was about to leave the country citing a church event in the UK. He was asked to appear for quizzing.
Rasalam was quizzed for hours by the ED in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Raids were also conducted at the offices and residences of church officials as well as a director of the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.
However, the church officials later maintained that the ED officials were convinced that the bishop was innocent.
The ED initiated the probe after the Kerala High Court quashed a report of the Kerala police exonerating the bishop.
