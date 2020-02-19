CWC to hold meeting on Pennar river dispute

The Central Water Commission has convened the meeting of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Secretaries to explore the possibility of amicable solutions to Pennar river (Pinakini, South Pennar) water sharing dispute between two states on February 24.

The Centre decision to hold a meeting came in the background of the Supreme Court directing Tamil Nadu to approach the Ministry of Jal Shakti for amicable solutions as well as possibility of formation of Tribunal to resolve the dispute.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu approached the Apex Court seeking to direct Karnataka to halt all five on going irrigation projects including construction of check dam on Markandeya river, tributary of Pennar, in Kolar district.

Among the five projects in Karnataka objected by Tamil Nadu also includes diversion of surplus waters of Varthur lake in Bengaluru to Narasapura tank in Kolar.

Citing 1892 Madras-Mysuru Agreement, Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka can't take up any new irrigation works on 15 inter-state rivers unilaterally.

Tamil Nadu also alleged that construction of check dam on Mardandeya river, a tributary of Pennaiyar near Yargol in Maluk would hit the flow in the down stream of Pennaiyar river.

Dismissing Tamil Nadu claim, Karnataka argued that the 75 % works of the check dam project, which aimed at providing drinking water to several towns and villages in Kolar, Bangarpet and Malur, completed. Since the water is being used for drinking purposes only there is no need to take lower riparian state's permission, Karnataka claimed.