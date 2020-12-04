Cyclone Burevi: IMD withdraws red alert issued for 7 districts of Kerala

The IMD has withdrawn the red alert issued for seven districts of Kerala after Cyclone Burevi weakened into a deep depression.

However, the ban on venturing into the sea for fishing will continue until further directives. The flight operations from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, which were stopped from 10 am, resumed in the evening.

According to the latest alerts, the deep depression will further weaken in the next 36 hours and the speed of the depression might reduce to 30 to 40 kmph before entering Kerala. Isolated heavy rains were expected in some parts of Kerala. Heavy wind of 35 to 45 kmph is likely at some part of south Kerala.

Yellow alerts were issued in 10 districts on Friday. The state government had also declared a public holiday for five districts on Friday.

Many families were shifted to safe destinations and NDRF units were deployed at various districts in south Kerala. Around 2,500 relief camps were also opened as part of the state government's elaborate arrangement to face the situation.