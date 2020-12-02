Cyclone Burevi likely to hit south Tamil Nadu: Key things to know

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu: Key things to know

The IMD issues a red warning to southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 3

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 02 2020, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 14:01 ist
Deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm. IMD has issued a cyclone alert for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts. Credit: PTI Photo

After braving Cyclone Nivar last week, Tamil Nadu is now gearing up for another one, Cyclone Burevi. The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department has warned that the deep depression in Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclonic storm and centred around 400 kilometres from east-southeast Trincomalee, in Sri Lanka. 

"It will cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on December 2 during evening/night and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, India Meteorological Department (IMD)," tweeted.

Here are key things to know:

Cyclone Burevi is likely to first hit Sri Lanka today, on December 2, and then cross the Lankan coast near Trincomalee in the evening or night as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour going up to 95 kmph, IMD said. 

Later, it is likely to move westwards into the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area on December 3 morning. Then it may move south and cross the southern coast of Tamil Nadu passing through Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of Friday. 

The forecast also warns of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 4 and south Kerala on 3rd & 4th December. Total suspension of fishing operation during December 2 and 5 over the area.

The IMD has declared red alert in southern Kerala, Tamil Nadu on December 3.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami has said that the state has taken all the precautionary measures to minimise the damage if any. He also urged people to stay indoors. 

NDRF has been deployed in Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin.

In Kerala, strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted. The India Meteorological Department issued red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanmathitta and Alappuzha district for December 3 and orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. 

Kerala Chief Minister has said all government agencies are prepared for any consequences of the cyclone.

Kerala government has ordered all fishing activities to cease from Monday night. The state's disaster management authority has evacuated all the low-lying areas in the state in case of heavy floods. Relief camps have also been set up.

Department of Hydrology has been directed to monitor water levels in rivers if heavy rains result in floods. Water levels in rivers are checked thrice a day and in Neyyar, Killiyar and Karamanayar rivers it will be checked at 4 pm and 8 pm for the next three days.

However, Burevi is unlikely to be as intense as Nivar, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

