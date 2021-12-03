Cyclone Jawad: North Coastal Andhra on high alert

North coastal Andhra Pradesh districts – Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam – are put on high alert as cyclonic storm Jawad moved closer to the coastline.

The system is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning. “Thereafter it is likely to re-curve, move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around Sunday noon. Subsequently, it could continue to move north north-eastwards towards the West Bengal coast,” Indian Meteorological Department said in its bulletin on Friday evening.

The IMD has issued a Red alert (warning to take action) for these northern most Andhra districts for Saturday, while Orange alert (be prepared) is given for the adjoining East Godavari district.

NDRF and SDRF teams are being dispatched to the low-lying areas and those close to the coast in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Though Jawad is not expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, these districts would receive moderate to very heavy rainfall, with a possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Saturday.

Squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would commence along and off North Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coasts from Friday night. “These winds speed would increase gradually to 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph from Saturday evening, for the subsequent 12 hours,” the weather officials predicted.

Since the sea condition would be rough to very rough, becoming high to very high from Saturday afternoon, fishermen are advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal.

Under the cyclone effect, major damages are predicted for thatched houses, huts and other vulnerable structures. It can cause uprooting of trees, minor damage to power and communication lines.

In view of the Jawad cyclone, East Coast Railway has canceled more than 95 train services running through the Waltair Division.

