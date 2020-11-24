Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains lead to waterlogging across Chennai

Incessant rains under the influence of Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, through the day on Tuesday inundated several low-lying areas in this metropolis, bringing back the scary memories of 2015 floods that swamped the city for days together.

Rains that began on Monday night intensified on Tuesday afternoon in majority of the areas in the city leading to uprooting of trees and waterlogging in major roads, including the arterial Anna Salai. Electric poles were also uprooted in some areas as heavy winds accompanied the rains.

The Met Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in Chennai and its neighbouring district for the next two days due to Cyclone Nivar. It has also warned people that electricity and water supply may be disrupted due to the cyclone.

Waterlogging on major roads led to traffic jams across the city with people waiting on the roads for hours together to reach their homes from workplace.

Waterlogging was reported from Mambalam, Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, Otteri, Kolathur, Purasawakkam, Anna Nagar, Velachery, Adambakkam, and several other areas.

In areas like Velachery, people complained of severe waterlogging and they were forced to remain indoors. People in some areas complained that the government has not taken enough measures to ensure flooding in areas vulnerable to waterlogging.

Complaints of severe waterlogging was reported from the IT corridor, which houses offices of most of the software firms in the city, with people posting pictures on social media. The Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) claims of being well prepared for the monsoon also came under scrutiny with waterlogging being reported from several areas.

High tide was reported from Kasimedu fishing harbour, while people living near the coast and low-lying areas were moved to government-run shelters where they are being accommodated with enough physical distancing measures in place.

The government said it has deployed teams to drain out water from waterlogged areas and asked people not to be scared. Tuesday's rains brought back the scary memories of 2015 floods during which majority of the areas went under water.