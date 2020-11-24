Cyclone Nivar live updates: Landfall expected as very severe cyclonic storm tomorrow between Karaikal and Mamallapuram coasts

Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm during late evening of November 25. Barring essential services, all government offices across the state will be closed in Tamil Nadu as CM Palaniswami announces statewide holiday. Cyclone Nivar is presently concentrated at 370 km ESE of Puducherry; to move West-North Westwards for next 12 hrs and then North Westwards. NDRF said that 12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 in Karaikal. Stay tuned for live updates.
Deep depression off TN intensifies into cyclonic storm, to cross coast on Wednesday
The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone and is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a severe storm on Wednesday.
The official machinery has been put on high alert in Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry and extensive precautionary measures, including evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, taken, the governments said.
The cyclone christened 'Nivar' was very likely to cross the coast between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram, over 50 kms from here, on Wednesday late evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 kmph, the Met department said on Tuesday.
It said rainfall is very likely at most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, near Nagapattinam, on Wednesday with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places under the influence of the cyclone, the first one to form since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 28.
Six special trains of TVM division cancelled in view of TN cyclone
Six special trains of the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways, have been cancelled on November 25 in view of the IMD forecast of cyclonic storm Nivar making landfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Trains which have been cancelled are: Train No.02634 KanyakumariChennai Egmore Daily Superfast Express Special;
Train No 02633 Chennai EgmoreKanyakumari Daily Superfast Express Special;Train No06724 KollamChennai Egmore Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No 06723 Chennai EgmoreKollam Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No.06102 KollamChennai Egmore Express Special via Sengottai, Madurai Jn andTrain No 06101 Chennai Egmore Kollam Express Special via Madurai Jn, Sengottai.
The railways has said full refund would be granted to passengers of the cancelled trains,a press release said.
MAPS braces for Cyclone 'Nivar'; protection machinery activated:official
Unit II at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in neighbouring Kalpakkam was operating at full capacity of 220MW and all the systems were expected to 'successfully' withstand the impact of Cyclone 'Nivar' when it crosses the eastern coast, a top official said on Tuesday.
The Atomic Power Station situation is located about 70 km from Chennai on the East Coast Road.
"All the plant systems are operating normal and expected to successfully withstand the impact of cyclone Nivar, when it crosses the coast," IGCAR Station Director M Srinivas said.
Cyclone Nivar is presently concentrated at 370 km ESE of Puducherry; to move West-North Westwards for next 12 hrs and then North Westwards: Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD
We are keeping a close watch 24/7 on Cyclone Nivar and are coordinating with all the three states. Our teams are also available across all the three states: DG
The Cyclonic Storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of 24th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.0°N and longitude 83.0°E, about 410 km easts
Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining westcentral & southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 24th to 25th November.
12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry & 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore & 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Vizag. Total 22 teams available on the ground & 8 teams on standby. Total 30 teams committed: DG NDRF
Appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need: Rahul
"Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Please follow all safety measures. I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need. Stay indoors, stay safe," tweets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia weakened into a well marked low pressure area.
Extremely heavy rainfall expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on 25th November. The most vulnerable zone is north Tamil Nadu districts: Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami declares statewide public holiday tomorrow as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during late evening
NDRF to be depolyed with PPE to tackle Covid-19 amid Cyclone Nivar
NDRF pre-positions 12 teams in TamilNadu and 3 teams in Puducherry. All deployed teams are assisting the local administration in evacuation of the people from areas that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Nivar.
Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm during late evening of 25th November. Depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia weakened into a well marked low pressure area.
Suburban train services in Chennai division will be suspended from 10 am on Wednesday till further orders. Running of suburban train services till 10:00 am on Wednesday is conditional upon prevailing weather conditions.
Southern Railways fully cancels 24 trains on Wednesday originating from Chennai to Southern districts in TamilNadu and vice-versa.
Cyclone Nivar will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 km per hour around Puducherry on late Wednesday evening.
Cyclone Nivar: How are the cyclones named?
The threat of Cyclone Nivar looms large over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified on Tuesday morning. In all probability, it will make landfall around Puducherry on Wednesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm. The fast-approaching cyclone haspromptedthe Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to mount massive efforts to minimise damage.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar; mount massive efforts to minimise damage
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for heavy rains as Cyclone Nivar packing winds gusting to the speed up to 120 km per hour is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Wednesday evening, even as efforts to move people living in low-lying areas to safety began on Monday.
