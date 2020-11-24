Cyclone Nivar live updates: Landfall expected as very severe cyclonic storm tomorrow between Karaikal and Mamallapuram coasts

Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm during late evening of November 25. Barring essential services, all government offices across the state will be closed in Tamil Nadu as CM Palaniswami announces statewide holiday. Cyclone Nivar is presently concentrated at 370 km ESE of Puducherry; to move West-North Westwards for next 12 hrs and then North Westwards. NDRF said that 12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 in Karaikal. Stay tuned for live updates.