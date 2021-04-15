Daily Covid-19 cases breach 5K-mark after six months in Andhra Pradesh

In an alarming spike in Covid-19 infections, Andhra Pradesh has on Thursday reported 5,086 new positive cases, out of 35,741 samples tested. The positivity rate stood at 14.2 per cent.

The state has witnessed such high daily spike last time in October 2020.

According to the Covid-19 bulletin of the state health department, 14 deaths were reported across the state due to the virus infection.

On Wednesday, there were 4,157 new cases and 18 deaths.

Total active cases in AP as of Thursday morning are 31,710.

The state has so far recorded a total of 9,42,135 positive cases since the first case was seen on 12 March last year. While 9,03,072 have recovered, 7,353 have succumbed so far to Covid-19.

On Thursday, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the pandemic and the vaccination situation in the state.

Officials said that 6.28 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine was administered on Wednesday, achieving the stipulated target of six lakh doses daily.

Amid the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the CM directed the health officials to write to the Centre seeking the vaccine supply on a priority basis.

Reddy called for wide publicity to 104 ambulance services, while ensuring availability of beds, proper treatment in the hospitals. Officials said that 15,669 beds are available of which 4,889 are occupied by Covid-19 patients. 1,987 ventilators are available while 22,637 patients are in home isolation.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to fix the Covid-19 treatment prices in the private hospitals and check the compliance.

“Treatment fees and other charges like tablets and injections should be properly displayed at the hospitals along with details of the authorities to complain if the hospitals charge more,” the CM instructed, asking for strict action against the erring hospital managements.

CM said that required oxygen cylinders should be supplied to all the hospitals by ensuring full capacity production in Vizag.