Dejected but proud, says martyred Colonel's mother

Colonel Santosh Babu, who died on Monday night during a violent stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, is a native of Suryapet, Telangana.

The commanding officer of the 16th battalion of the Bihar Regiment is survived by his wife Santoshi, daughter Abhignya (8), and son Anirudh (4).

Babu is the only son of a retired bank manager Upendar Bikkumalla. “As a mother, I am grieving but at the same time am also very proud that my only son has sacrificed his life for the nation,” said Manjula, Babu’s mother.

Santosh Babu did his schooling from Korukonda Sainik School in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, from where he had joined the NDA, Pune. “We were proud that at 37 years, he was promoted as a colonel—a rare achievement,” Upendar told reporters.

While conveying his condolences to the martyr’s parents, wife and children, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said: “Col Santosh has sacrificed his life for the nation and his sacrifice is invaluable.” Rao stated that the state government would support the family by all means.

According to Babu’s relatives, he had joined the army in 2004 and Jammu was his first posting. He went on overseas assignments to Congo. Babu got married in 2010. The colonel was reportedly posted on the border for about 1.5 years now.