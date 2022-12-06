Delhi excise scam: Now, Kavitha could meet CBI sleuths on Sunday

After five days of back and forth communication, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha could be facing the CBI questions and recording her statement in the Delhi excise scam case on Sunday.

Responding to the CBI notices to her on Friday, the former Lok Sabha MP had on the same day agreed to meet the agency sleuths at her Hyderabad residence as per their request on December 6.

However, Kavitha changed her position, reportedly after consulting with her father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan during the weekend.

In the notices issued under Section 160 CrPC, CBI officials told Kavitha that she needs to be examined in the case registered against Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

On Saturday, Kavitha asked CBI for copies of the complaint and other documents pertaining to Delhi excise scam, "to enable her acquaint and answer appropriately (the CBI queries) within a reasonable period of time.”

In a letter to the CBI on Monday, Kavitha said that she is not in a position to meet the CBI officials on Tuesday as proposed because of her "preoccupied schedule". Further, she proposed to meet the central agency sleuths either on December 11, 12 or 14, 15 , whichever is convenient.

Responding to the missive, Raghavendra Vatsa, Head of Branch / DIG, CBI, ACB, Delhi, communicated the acceptance to examine and record Kavitha's statement by a CBI team on Sunday 11 am at her Banjara Hills home.

“Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time,” Vatsa asked Kavitha.

The CBI notice to Kavitha came following inclusion of her name in the Enforcement Directorate's remand report of Amit Arora, one of the accused in the alleged fraud.

Delhi and Telangana BJP leaders have been alleging Kavitha's involvement in the Delhi liquor scam for some time now, a charge the TRS leader has denied.

Kavitha's ED report mention, CBI notices came at a time when the KCR government constituted SIT had served notices to and included BJP top leader B L Santhosh among the accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Kavitha's supporters are defending her, calling the notices etc as “BJP's political conspiracy against KCR's daughter".