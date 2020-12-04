Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

DH Toon | 'Three months before April Fool's Day, mark the date'; Rajinikanth to float party in January 2021

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 04 2020, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 07:33 ist

Six months before Tamil Nadu goes to its most crucial Assembly elections in recent times, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he will launch his political party in January next year, declaring that the time has come to "change the state’s fate".

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been teasing his fans about his political entry since 1996, the first time he took a political stand. From then till 2017, the speculation on his impending political entry was non-stop. On the last day of 2017, however, he ended the speculation saying his entry into politics is certain.

Naan eppo varuven, eppadi varuvenu yaarukkum theriyathu, aana vara vendiya nerathula correcta varuven (No one knows when and how I will come, but I will come at the right time)

- Rajinikanth in and as 'Muthu'

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth truly lived up to this very famous punch dialogue that he delivered in his 1995 movie Muthu on Thursday when he announced that he will launch his political party and contest the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

