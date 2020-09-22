DMK asks PM Modi not to approve Karnataka’s Mekedatu reservoir proposal

As Karnataka aggressively pushes for construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give Centre’s nod for the project which it said was against the interests of the state and its farmers.

A delegation of DMK MPs consisting of former Union Ministers T R Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, and Kanimozhi met Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and handed over a letter written by party president M K Stalin on the Mekedatu issue.

Proposed construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu in Ramanagaram district near Bengaluru across River Cauvery assumed centerstage last week after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa sought permission for the project from Centre during his meetings with Modi and Union Ministers.

Stalin’s contentions and PM’s response

After the meeting, Baalu told reporters that the Prime Minister assured the DMK delegation that the Centre would not take any decision that would be “detrimental” to Tamil Nadu and its people.

While Karnataka says the project is aimed at providing drinking water to Bengaluru and will not change the quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the neighbouring state is opposed to the project on the grounds that a new reservoir would affect the natural flow of River Cauvery.

“The proposed reservoir - namely Mekedatu Reservoir is in total violation of the Final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 as well as the Judgment of the Supreme Court of India dated 16.2.2018 and is completely detrimental to the interest of the farmers and the drinking water needs of the common people,” Stalin said in the letter.

He also recalled that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had in the past disapproved the Mekedatu reservoir project and passed unanimous resolutions it. Stalin also noted that the matter is now sub judice since the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the project.

“The Proposed Mekedatu reservoir under the guise of drinking water purpose would irreparably and irreversibly affect the flow of water from river Cauvery to the lower riparian States - particularly Tamil Nadu and also threatens the very existence of many combined water supply schemes catering to the needs of lakhs of people,” Stalin wrote in the letter.

The Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly urged Modi to instruct ministries concerned neither to give approval for the detailed project report nor for the construction of Mekedatu Reservoir as proposed by Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu’s stand on Mekedatu

Tamil Nadu feels construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery by Karnataka will obstruct the natural flow in the intermediate catchment areas before the river makes its way into the state. The state government also contends that construction of a new reservoir across the river is against the final award by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the 2018 verdict by the Supreme Court that reduced the state’s quantum of water and increased Karnataka’s share.

The state has been opposing the project in the meetings of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in February and June this year. “We are clear the project is against the interests of Tamil Nadu. The CWDT and the Supreme Court have quantified the level of water to be released to Tamil Nadu based on the existing reservoirs in Karnataka. Therefore, there is no need for another reservoir across Cauvery,” Tamil Nadu PWD Secretary K Manivasan had told Deccan Herald last week.

Tamil Nadu government and farmers feel the new reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagaram district of Karnataka before the water enters Tamil Nadu at Biligundulu will have cascading effects on farming in the Cauvery Delta region. Farmers say they cannot believe Karnataka’s claims as the neighbouring state’s behaviour in the past with regard to release of water to Tamil Nadu has not been “very pleasant.”