DMK constitutes dedicated wing for environment; appoints new secretary

Probably for the first time in the country, Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Monday announced the constitution of a dedicated wing that would focus on issues relating to the environment.

Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, who shot into limelight during the 2017 'Jallikattu' protests on the Marina Beach, will be the first secretary of the Environment Wing of the DMK, party general secretary Durai Murugan announced.

Forming a separate wing for environment issues by the DMK comes close on the heels of the party opposing several projects and coming out against the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules, 2020. This is probably the first time that an established political party in the country has constituted a dedicated wing to focus on ecology and related issues.

“I am humbled with my appointment as the first secretary of DMK's Environment Wing. The Constitution of a separate wing for the environment speaks volumes about the party's commitment to issues that concern the people. This is yet another example that the party adapts itself to meet the needs and aspirations of the people,” Sivasenapathy told DH.

Sivasenapathy is the Managing Trustee of Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation (SKCRF), which functions as a resource and research centre working on conservation of native breeds of cattle. The institute creates awareness on native breeds with a special focus on Kangayam breed and the Korangadu, a unique silvi pastoral land and farming system which is unique to Kongu region or western Tamil Nadu.

He said that protection of environment is an integral part of the lives of Tamils and pointed to references in 'Thirukkural' and Sangam literature on the need to conserve and harvest rain water and preserve ecology. Sivasenapathy has been working at the grass roots creating awareness about conservation of biodiversity by planting tree saplings in several parts of Western Tamil Nadu and restoring water bodies.

“DMK wants balanced growth. We are not against development but at the same time we do not want ecology to also be affected. We are clear that policies should not be short-sighted, that only economic growth is looked at and not the harm it could have on the environment. I will continue with my work at the grass roots,” Sivasenapathy added.