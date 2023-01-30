DMK functionary arrested for abusing Dalit man

DMK functionary arrested for abusing Dalit man

T Manickam, who is a block-level DMK functionary in Salem, was seen abusing a youth for entering the village temple in a viral video

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jan 30 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 20:55 ist
Police said he was charged under three sections, including charges under the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act. Credit: iStock Images

A DMK functionary from Salem was on Monday arrested under the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act for verbally abusing a youth belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) for entering the village temple.

T Manickam, who is a block-level DMK functionary in Salem, was seen abusing a youth for entering the village temple in a viral video. 

After an uproar, Manickam was suspended from the DMK by its general secretary Durai Murugan even as people demanded that he be arrested. Salem police refused to file an FIR and did so only after the video went viral evoking condemnation from several quarters.

Police said he was charged under three sections, including charges under the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act. There was also high drama outside the police after Manickam was arrested when two people attempted to self-immolate.

DMK
Tamil Nadu
Dalits
India News

