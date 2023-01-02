DMK men misbehaved with police constable, AIADMK, BJP allege

The AIADMK and BJP on Monday alleged that two DMK men misbehaved with a woman constable who was on duty at a public meeting organised by the ruling party in Chennai on December 31 to commemorate the centenary year of late general secretary K Anbazhagan.

In separate statements on Twitter, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that DMK men misused their influence to ensure that the men went scot-free.

The incident, according to the opposition parties, took place on December 31 in Virugambakkam where the public meeting was attended by party’s deputy general secretary Kanimozhi and Lok Sabha MP Tamilachi Thangapandian.

Two DMK cadres, who misbehaved with the woman constable on duty, began running after the public protested their behaviour. However, no case was filed against the DMK men at the behest of party leaders, the opposition alleged.

Palaniswami said it is a shame that Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in-charge of the Home Ministry, is not able to save “police women” from his own party members. “Such incidents raise questions on the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu. We have come to a situation where we have to protect ourselves,” he said.

In a tweet, Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu government was in deep slumber.

"Two DMK Youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP Kanimozhi participated. What's more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this,” he wrote.